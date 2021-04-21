The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted the monthly chamber luncheon Thursday, April 15, at the Community Center/City Hall meeting facilities. Many area business leaders and citizens of the area gathered in the center for the luncheon. Food was catered by the El Dorado Mexican Restaurant and Cantina.
To begin the event, executive director Jackson Tough and chamber president Heather Brown spoke to those in attendance on the upcoming events in the El Dorado Springs area. Brown also had new attendees mention what business or organization they are representing as well as what they do on an everyday basis at the job.
Following lunch, the Chamber had guest speaker, Rob O’Brian. Rob has over 36 years of experience in chambers of commerce, economic development and workforce and community development initiatives.
O’Brian gave a presentation to those in attendance on “disaster preparation for business: tips from the Joplin tornado.”
Rob was the president of the Joplin Chamber of Commerce and one of the key community leaders who worked to bring Joplin back from the worst natural disaster in Missouri history, when the devastating EF5-rated multiple-vortex tornado struck Joplin on the evening of Sunday, May 22, 2011. Rob O' Brian is now the principal at O' Brian & Associates.
The next date for the El Dorado Springs Chamber luncheon is to be announced.
