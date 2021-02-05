We are pleased to offer six local scholarships through the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation. Applications will be accepted Monday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, March 14.
Scholarship applications and instructions can be found at the following web address: cfozarks.org/find-grants-scholarships/take-action-apply-for-scholarships. This website will also provide information on a host of other regional scholarships available to local students.
Scholarships offered through the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation include:
•Doc and Bonnie Bender Memorial Scholarship; $1,250 over three years (first year $500, second year $750, third year $1,000); for ELDS high school seniors pursuing a college degree.
•Dorothy Pope Memorial Nursing Scholarship; $400 for students pursuing a degree in nursing.
•Shelley D White Briscoe Memorial Nursing Scholarship; $400 for El Dorado Springs High School seniors pursuing a degree in a healthcare-related field.
•Eldon Steward Agricultural Scholarship; $400 for El Dorado Springs High School seniors pursuing a degree in an agricultural related field.
•Ellis and Jennie Barritt Educational Scholarship; $2,000 for El Dorado Springs High School seniors pursuing a degree in education.
•Clonts Anderson Scholarship; two $800 scholarships specifically for El Dorado Springs High School senior girls seeking higher education.
For further instructions or questions regarding the application process, contact Kay Forest at kforest2009@hotmail.com or (417) 321-4815.
