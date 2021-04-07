El Dorado Springs went 2-1 during the week of March 29th taking on Bolivar, Walnut Grove, and Liberal. The Bulldogs took on Bolivar on Thursday, April 1, losing 8-6. Senior Dalton Adams started for the Bulldogs and threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six runs on eight hits, striking out five batters.
The Bulldogs opened scoring in the top of the first with two runs as Trevyn Garringer and Gaven Morgan both crossed the plate. The Bulldogs added runs in the third and fourth inning, scoring two runs in the third and one in the fourth. Bolivar scored runs in the first and the fourth innings.
Bolivar took the lead in the bottom of the fifth when they capitalized on a couple of Bulldog errors that led to 6 runs crossing the plate, giving the Liberators a 8-5 lead.
The Bulldogs tried to mount a comeback in the 7th inning scoring a run, but had their lead runner picked off to end the game with a final score of 8-6.
Preston Robison relieved Adams in the fifth with one out to finish the inning. Robison gave up two runs on three hits. Garringer finished the game on the mound for the Bulldogs, throwing one inning, giving up no runs, no hits, and only one walk.
Garringer led the way hitting for the Bulldogs, going 2-2 with a double, two walks, three runs and one RBI. Ian Esry was 3-4 with a run scored, a RBI, and a stolen base. Logan Spencer was 2-3 with a RBI and walk, while Morgan, Trey Graves, Preston Robison, Kaden Hutsell, and Clayton Collins all added hits.
On Friday, April 2nd the Bulldogs played a doubleheader against Walnut Grove and Liberal. El Dorado Springs beat Walnut Grove 18-0 in three innings and beat Liberal 10-0 in five innings.
Logan Spencer got the start for the Bulldogs against Walnut Grove and threw three innings, giving up zero runs on two hits and struck out six batters. The Bulldogs scored four runs in the first inning and 14 in the second inning.
Preston Robison had the most hits for the Bulldogs going 3-3 with three RBI and three runs scored. Spencer was 2-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Esry added two hits, a RBI, and three runs, Garringer had a walk, a hit, a RBI, and scored two runs, Morgan was 1-1 with a walk, a HBP, two RBI and three runs scored. Graves added a hit and three RBI, Dalton Adams added another hit and RBI, while Hutsell had three walks and three runs scored, and Collins was 1-2 with two RBI and a run scored.
Preston Robison toed the rubber for the Bulldogs against Liberal where he threw five innings, gave up no hits, had seven strikeouts, and was one baserunner away from a perfect game. The Bulldogs scored runs in the first, second, fourth, and fifth innings to secure the win.
Seven Bulldogs recorded at least one hit and eight bulldogs scored at least one run in the win against Liberal. The big blow came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Dalton Adams connected on a three run home run and Collins singled in Green two batters later to secure the mercy rule win for El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Springs is now 4-2 on the season and will open conference play up this week against Warsaw at home on Tuesday, travel to Sherwood on Wednesday, and return home on Thursday to play Butler.
