An El Dorado Springs man suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle accident occurring at 4:22 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, on Route B five miles east of Sheldon in Vernon County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as Orwynn L. Miller, 21, driving a 2003 Honda Civic, ran off the eastbound roadway, overturned and struck a fence.
Miller, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar for treatment. Damage to the vehicle was described as total.
