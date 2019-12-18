It’s easy to see the holiday season is upon us. The Wonder City of west central Missouri, El Dorado Springs, is lit in all its festive glory and homeowners are adding to the splendor with their own Christmas lights, décor, music, video and other elements.
“The Chamber of Commerce Holiday Home Decorating Contest judges had an extremely difficult time deciding who to award the prizes to again this year, some very close competition indeed,” Chamber CEO Jackson Tough said. “Many contestants have added outstanding accents to set the holiday mood, and some of our local decorating veterans like the place winners really stepped up their game, continuing to expand and refine their efforts. Start an annual tradition this year: Bundle up the kids, make some hot chocolate and tour some of the Wonder City’s holiday homes this season.”
The Chamber of Commerce thanks the City of El Dorado Springs for their generous contribution to the contest. First place receives $150 off their city utility bill, second place receives $75, third place $50 and fourth place $25 off their utility bill. We also thank Mike & Joe’s Service Station for supplying the judge’s fuel for the Contest. If you know these participants, please thank them for their efforts to add holiday spirit to our community. The Chamber of Commerce reminds you to shop locally when you can this holiday season. Support those merchants who support your community! Merry Christmas!
Visit www.Facebook.com/ElDoradoSpringsChamber for more photos and videos.
Judge’s honorable mentions
Some are consistently outstanding, others new, but all put effort into their holiday homes.
1605 S. Vernon, David Levine and Sherry Long: Hours of work show, a consistently fun entry.
325 W. Joe Davis, Steve Altheid: If there was an award for “best nativity scene this would win!
207 N. Kirkpatrick, Betty Gibson: Simple yet beautiful!
801 E. Broadway, Jose Devalle - Tasteful decoration and lots of lights!
1001 E. Patricia, Nina Plaskett - Holiday spirit on display!
Best overall neighborhood/street: 200 block of East Carman
