Two athletes from the El Dorado Christian School Cross Country team — sophomore Olivia Bryson and junior Brenton LeeMasters — ran their final race of the 2020 season at the Missouri Christian School Athletic Association on Friday morning, Oct. 23.
Their coach, Becky LeeMasters, is beyond thrilled with her athletes. In the boy’s high school division, Brenton placed sixth, and in the girl’s high school division, Olivia won gold.
Each athlete was awarded a medal and MCSAA All State Cross Country plaque.
