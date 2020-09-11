The El Dorado Springs Christian School kindergarten class of 2020 received their diplomas on Thursday evening, Aug. 20, at the Church of God (Holiness) in El Dorado Springs.
Kelly Bryson, ECS principal, introduced and presented each graduate as they walked across the stage. Kindergarten teacher Jan Bland awarded her students with their diploma and gifts. “Interview with the Principal” was a highlight of the ceremony.
Following the graduates singing “Jesus Loves Me,” Bryson spoke with each of the students, interviewing and asking each one a few questions.
Many adorable and exciting answers were received. “I can spell my name, backwards and forwards,” said Jack Purtle — and he did. Kinlee Spencer was asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, and her answer was “an artist.” The ceremony and program was just a glimpse of what these bright and beautiful children will bring to the world.
ECS board member Brandon Watkins closed the evening by giving the benediction.
