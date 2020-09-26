The El Dorado Springs Christian School cross country teams are setting a fast pace, bringing home medals from the first two cross country meets. Head coach Becky LeeMasters is very proud of her athletes. Both teams traveled to the 2020 SWCCCA Richard Clark Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 5, in Bolivar.
ECS Sophomore, Olivia Bryson, brought home first place in division 1; 7th grader, Koal Caldwell placed 12th, overall in the boy’s middle school division.
The Buffalos also competed in the Cottey College Cross Country Invitational at the Frank E. Peters Golf Course in Nevada on Friday, Sept. 11.
Varsity athlete Olivia Bryson placed 5th overall with a time of 22:32; Sophia Bryson, ran the two-mile middle school course and placed in the top 20. Also running the two-mile was teammate Koal Caldwell, who placed 3rd overall with a time of 13:25.
