n the regular season closer for the El Dorado Springs boys’ basketball team, the Bulldogs defeated the Buffalo Bison (17-9) by a score of 58-50. With the victory, the Bulldogs closed the regular season with an 7-16 overall record.
Following the win, the Bulldogs stayed home in El Do for a first-round Class 4 District 13 tournament matchup against the Clinton Cardinals (5-17) Saturday, Feb. 27. El Dorado Springs came into the matchup facing a Cardinals team that lost 12 straight games prior to their first-round meeting.
In the opening quarter of the first-round matchup, the two teams went back and forth exchanging baskets. El Dorado gained the edge headed into the second quarter after going on a run following the midway point.
The Bulldogs continued to pile on the score in the second quarter by outscoring the Cardinals 12-6 before halftime.
For the second half, the Cardinals picked up the pace offensively while the Bulldogs began to cool off. After trailing by as many as six points, the Cardinals trimmed the lead down to two points heading into the fourth quarter.
The two sides went back and forth in the final quarter. Clinton continued to pile on the points while the Bulldogs maintained a close distance. In the end, the Bulldogs narrowly prevailed over the Cardinals 49-47, advancing to the semifinal round of district tournament play.
Steals and turnovers became one of the deciding factors in the end as the Bulldogs caused 18 turnovers which included 13 steals.
Senior Clayton Collins led the Bulldogs in scoring finishing with 14 points and five rebounds, as well. Senior Preston Robison and sophomore Kaden Burley ended the game with nine points, respectively.
Heading into the next round, the El Dorado Springs Bulldogs (8-16) are slated to face the top seeded Lamar Tigers (13-12) Tuesday, March 2 as the winner moves onto the championship game. The winner will face the victor of Barstow (6-9) vs. Pleasant Hill (6-16) Friday, March 5 at 6 p.m.
