Thanks to an impressive team effort on Friday, Jan. 31, the El Dorado Springs Bulldogs are the 2020 Ozark Highlands Conference team champions.
Individual champions are:
120 — Josh Haberle
152 — Hunter Boyle’s
195 — Trey Graves
220 — Ethan Parshall
Other medal winners:
106 — Blayze McCullough, second place.
113 — Jace Shinn, second place.
132 — Hunter Austin, second place.
170 — James King, second place.
285 — Montana Hacker, second place.
145 — Preston Smith, third place.
182 — Chance Esparza, third place.
The Bulldogs also competed at the Buffalo Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, and came away in fifth place as a team.
