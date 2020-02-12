A14_sports_el dorado wrestling_1.jpg

The El Dorado Springs wrestling Bulldogs pose for a photo at the 2020 Ozark Highlands Conference, an event where they became conference champions.

 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Thanks to an impressive team effort on Friday, Jan. 31, the El Dorado Springs Bulldogs are the 2020 Ozark Highlands Conference team champions.

Individual champions are:

120 — Josh Haberle

152 — Hunter Boyle’s

195 — Trey Graves

220 — Ethan Parshall

Other medal winners:

106 — Blayze McCullough, second place.

113 — Jace Shinn, second place.

132 — Hunter Austin, second place.

170 — James King, second place.

285 — Montana Hacker, second place.

145 — Preston Smith, third place.

182 — Chance Esparza, third place.

The Bulldogs also competed at the Buffalo Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, and came away in fifth place as a team.

