El Do Wrestling competes in districts

The El Dorado Springs High School Wrestling team competed in the Class 1 District 4 tournament held Saturday, Feb. 13, in Butler. The Bulldogs competed at districts where the team brought home El Do’s first two ever district champions, Josh Haberle and Trey Graves. Nine wrestlers advanced to sectionals as the team came away with a second place as a team.
Other individual results include: Jace Shinn – third, Blayze McCullough – third, Hunter Austin – third, James King – third, Noah Stockdale – third, Matthew Esparza – third and Roger Partridge – fourth.
Not only did the boys’ team shine, but the Lady Bulldogs Wrestling team put on a well-rounded performance as well. The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Grandview Saturday, Feb. 6, in the Class 1 District 6 tournament. El Dorado Springs’ team ended the day sending three members for the girls’ team on to sectionals. The achievement marked the first time in school history El Do has sent wrestlers from the girls’ team to sectionals.
Sectional qualifiers include: Annabelle Govoro – fourth, Madison Garcia – fourth and Leah Moore – fourth.
Girls sectional are to take place Saturday, Feb. 20, while the boys compete one week later on Saturday, Feb. 27. Location for sectionals TBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.