A woman from El Dorado Springs was injured in a St. Clair County wreck on Wednesday, May 5.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Roma L. Demster, 60, was northbound one and a half miles east of El Dorado Springs on Mo. 82 in a 2001 Ford Mustang.
The wreck occurred at around 2:15 p.m. when a southbound 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix — driven by a male driver whose name, age and injuries are reported as unknown — crossed the centerline on a hillcrest and struck Demster head-on, the report states.
Demster suffered serious injuries from the crash and was transported by helicopter to Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene.
Master Sergeant M.D. Adams investigated the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.