A teen from El Dorado Springs was injured in a wreck on Wednesday, July 1, on southwest 801 Road, in St. Clair County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Madison M. Scott, 19, was driving northbound, five miles northeast of El Dorado Springs, in a 2010 Pontiac G6 with a juvenile passenger, 15, at around 9:47 p.m.
The crash occurred when the vehicle lost control, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, the report said.
Scott suffered moderate injuries and the juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries from the wreck. They were both transported by a private vehicle to Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs.
Neither of the passengers were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
The Pontiac received extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Steward’s.
Trooper W.J. Wood investigated the wreck.
