The El Dorado Springs R-II school board reorganized on Thursday, April 8, before diving into a regular session filled with news and changes.
At the beginning of regular session, the board voted to certify the Tuesday, April 6, municipal election results. The board then voted to disband the old board of education. R-II board president Josh Floyd and Mike Schmitt swore in to the board.
Later, during the board’s COVID-19 status update, R-II superintendent Heath Oates said as of the session’s date, three staff members and two students are in quarantine.
“Our numbers are still in good shape,” Oates said. “County numbers are also in good shape … We are now at the point where we have dialed down all of our COVID-related mitigation strategies except sanitation.”
The board then discussed district priorities regarding ESSER 2 and ESSER 3 funds in regards to district priorities. While the board did not make decisions that night, they discussed at length the priorities in which the funds can go toward.
After the ESSER funds discussion, Oates spoke to the board on a new staffing proposal, announcing R-II assistant superintendent Theresa Christian is retiring this year, with the position of assistant superintendent now being up for replacement options.
Option one for the staffing proposal is to absorb the position, which means the position would be divided into pieces and assign those pieces to district administrators; option two would be to simply replace the assistant superintendent; and option three would be to downsize the position and hire a curriculum director.
“I think there are really two options out of the three for me, personally,” Floyd said, noting he did not like the idea of downsizing the position due to the fact that there was still a significant expense toward the curriculum director.
Additionally, Floyd said in the short-term, absorbing the position could work, but may not work as a long-term solution in his opinion due to the extensive list of responsibilities.
Some administrators present at the meeting said they would be willing to absorb the position into their responsibilities at the best of their ability, but the notion of absorbing assistant superintendent responsibilities could take away from the responsibilities they already have in their present duties.
After more discussion, Oates said it was fair to say that the position of an assistant superintendent is a “bureaucratic job.”
Oates said district administrators would be willing to absorb the position, but it would “bureaucratize their time and their jobs.”
Christian offered her view, as well.
“This job is very detail-oriented,” Christian said. “There are a thousand details every week, and for next year, there are deadlines that are going to have to be met in certain programs because of federal funding. You need to make your decision, and I’ll support it one-hundred percent, but it’s a detail-oriented job, and there are details in this job that can’t be overlooked and have to be addressed in the time they are due.”
After further discussion, the board opted to discuss the matter in executive session to figure out the direction they are going in toward the position.
Teacher salaries
After discussing the assistant superintendent position, the board listened to a presentation from R-II teacher Debra Marsh, who represented the CTA Salary Committee.
Marsh cited statistics from the most recent findings by the Missouri Salary
Schedule and Benefits Report, which is released every year.
Marsh the CTA looked at where R-II ranks in 26 schools that are at a similar size to R-II in the area.
“The first thing we looked at is the teacher pay for teachers with bachelor’s degrees,” Marsh said. “Twenty-one of the 26 school districts rank higher than we do … We moved up a position from last year, so we are making a little progress.”
The CTA also looked at teacher pay for teachers for master’s degrees. R-II ranks 23 out of the 26 school districts compared — only Clever and Mountain Grove rank lower than R-II, although last year, El Do ranked below those two schools.
Regarding the comparison of “schedule” — which means the number of steps a teacher can take, both in education and years worked in a district, for how much they can make at the maximum level — only Lamar ranks lower than El Do.
Additionally, Marsh said one of the focuses of R-II’s school improvement plan is to improve teacher retention.
“When we look at salary and benefits, this is something that really plays into whether we can retain our teachers or not,” Marsh said.
Compared to schools in El Do’s conference, there are $8,000 and $10,000 differences in salaries for teachers with master’s degrees, Marsh later said.
Marsh expressed gratitude for what the board has done in the past two years, especially regarding insurance and a COVID-19 stipend.
Likewise, Floyd and the board expressed appreciation for the presentation.
