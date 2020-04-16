Any student who currently is a senior and lives within the El Dorado Springs R-II School District is eligible to apply for the General Federation of Women’s Club Generation III college scholarship worth $500.
The scholarship must be used in the fall semester of 2020 at a Missouri educational institution. Applications may be picked up at the drive through of Community National Bank, El Dorado Springs. Once filled out, the forms may be returned to the same location.
The winner and alternate will be notified via phone by May 1.
Interested parties or those with submission questions are encouraged to call Janice Carter at (417) 876-3135.
