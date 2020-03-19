The Bulldog Scholar Bowl team was in action on Thursday, March 12, at the Freshman-Sophomore Tournament in Branson.
The team — consisting of James King, Cody Lean, Noah Marsh and Ryan Griffin — finished in third place out of 14 teams. They were edged out by Springfield, Kickapoo and Willard. The team’s one loss of the night came in overtime as they finished the game tied.
James King also was named to the All-Tournament team, finishing as the sixth highest scorer out of 57 players. He ended the night with 170 points.
The team will receive a plaque, and James will be receiving a medal for their strong finishes.
The seven-month season will finally be winding down next month as they compete at the Conference Championship on Thursday, April 2, and at the District Championship on Saturday, April 18.
