The Progress Club of El Dorado Springs presented Kelly Bryson a check for $500 which was deposited into the Friends of Travis Bryson Scoreboard Fund.
The Progress Club vice president, Becky Gazaway, not only shared the thoughtful donation; she also mentioned a few heartwarming memories of Bryson. Bryson was Kelly Carter in 1993. She was a 1992 El Dorado Springs High School graduate, working a summer job during college at Becky’s Flower Shop. Gazaway, then-Kelly’s employer at the time, said, “Kelly was such a wonderful employee at the shop. She had such an amazing work ethic, and everything she did was done to perfection.”
Many have said these words still ring true — and almost 30 years later — Bryson continues her strong work ethic as an administrator striving to do an amazing job at El Dorado Christian School.
The Progress Club of El Dorado Springs is a local service club with 17 members who meet monthly at their homes. Becky stated, “That all ages can participate” in each service project that they perform. The funds El Dorado Springs’ Progress Club donated to Bryson was from their Recycled Memorial Day Flower Project, wherein club members gather, clean, wash and repurpose used flowers from local cemeteries.
Each flower, after being cleaned, is painted, repaired and arranged — making novel, beautiful arrangements to sell. All money raised is given back to the community of El Dorado Springs.
Gazaway is proud of the club and encourages local women to join.
The Progress Club Officers are; president Becky McConnaughey, vice president, Gazaway, secretary Susie Bruce and treasurer Bonnie Henry.
The recent donation of $500 will be deposited into the Friends of Travis Bryson Scoreboard Fund at Community Bank, El Dorado Springs. Community Bank currently accepts donation from the the public for anyone wishing to contribute to the fund.
Friends who loved and respected Travis Bryson set up the account to raise money for scoreboards at the El Dorado Christian School where Mr. Bryson taught and coached.
Not only did Travis teach Bible, apologetics, math and shop, he was the athletic director, cross-country coach, volleyball coach, a counselor, a student council advisor, bus driver, class sponsor, senior commencement speaker, a fix-anything-electrical-or-carpentry-you-ask gentleman and drama/program sound manager.
The Friends of Travis Bryson Scoreboard Fund committee is planning to have a huge garage sale fundraiser at the El Dorado Christian School gymnasium in the upcoming months.
For information regarding the fundraiser or Mr. Bryson’s GoFundMe page is needed, interested parties are encouraged to call (417) 876-7467.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.