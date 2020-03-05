The El Dorado Springs Board of Education has named Tracy Barger as the new elementary principal and Cary Chambers as the new director of special services. Barger is currently serving as the El Dorado Springs Elementary Assistant Principal, and Cary currently works for the Stockton School District. Both will begin their new positions in August.
El Do R-II announces principal, director of special services roles
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.