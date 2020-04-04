At around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, El Dorado Springs police officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop of a red 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck, which had been reported stolen, according to an El Dorado Springs Police Department news release.
During a short pursuit, the vehicle left the roadway at an intersection and collided with a tree. Officers — assisted by Cedar County Sheriff's Deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol — then arrested William Cody Noel, 32, of Sparta and Shelby Mae Wilson, 22, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of tampering with a motor vehicle. Officers completed probable causes statements for this and other charges.
Officers received a Cedar County warrant charging William Noel with two counts of second-degree class B felony of assault, a first-degree class D felony of tampering with a motor vehicle, a class E felony of resisting arrest and a class E felony of driving while revoked with a $75,000 bond. Noel was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance. Wilson was released pending charges.
