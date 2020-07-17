The El Dorado Springs Founder’s Day Picnic committee strongly suggests attendees follow these suggested guidelines during any visit to the 139th annual El Dorado Springs picnic to allow all our guests a safer and enjoyable visit:
•Please wash your hands frequently and/or use the hand sanitizer stations in various areas around the venue and the carnival area.
•Please maintain six feet of distance from non-family members.
•Wear a face mask if you prefer.
•Most importantly, if you or a family member feels ill, please do not attend the 2020 picnic.
