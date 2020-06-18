Truman State University has announced Katie D. Bruggeman, El Dorado Springs, has completed an undergraduate degree and officially graduated after the spring semester.
Founded in 1867, Truman State University is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. Truman State University has the highest graduation rate among the state’s four-year public colleges and universities. U.S. News and World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 23 consecutive years and Washington Monthly recognized Truman as the No. 10 master’s university in the nation.
While degrees were awarded at the normal time, the regular commencement ceremony was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public ceremonies currently are scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Stokes Stadium in Kirksville.
