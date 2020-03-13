John Neal and Chris and Steve Middleton announce the engagement of their daughter, Karley Ann, to Jonathan Ryman Ehrmann, son of Susan Kirk. Karley graduated in 2012 from El Dorado Springs High School, and then went on to further her education at Missouri Southern State University. She is currently employed at Premier Pharmacy Care LLC in Springdale, Arkansas, as the head biller. Jonathan graduated in 2012 from Stockton High School. In 2014, he graduated from Pittsburgh State University with an associates degree in automotive science. He has completed certifications for Dodge, Chrysler and Chevrolet. Jonathan is employed at McLarth Daniel DCJR in Bentonville, Arkansas.
A wedding date has been set for Saturday, June 6, in Parsons, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.