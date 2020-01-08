El Dorado Springs native Chandler Collins, 20, currently faces multiple charges stemming from alleged devious and non-consensual sexual activity with a minor.
After a lengthy investigation by law enforcement from El Dorado Springs and Cedar County, a probable cause statement was submitted to the office of Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither. Shortly thereafter, Gaither filed multiple felony complaints against the accused near the end of 2019.
“Due to the sensitive nature of this case and the age of the alleged victim, our office is incredibly limited on what we can discuss publicly,” Gaither said.
Declining to divulge anything further, Gaither did confirm all the charges filed against Collins were class A felonies — statutory sodomy and/or attempted sodomy — each of which potentially carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.
At the time of press, Collins still was in Cedar County custody on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
As with any case, it should be remembered a charge is merely an accusation and all subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
