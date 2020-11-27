A man from El Dorado Springs was injured in a wreck on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, David H. Hayes, 41, of El Dorado Springs, was northbound on Route K, one mile south of Dederick in Vernon County, in a 2007 Pontiac Torrent.
The wreck occured at around 2:45 p.m. as Hayes side-swiped a John Deere 4960 Farm Tractor driven by Janet L. Hughes, 58, of Nevada, which was partially over the center line due to width, the report stated.
Hayes suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
The Pontiac was totaled and the tractor had no damage, the report stated.
Trooper J.D. Leemasters investigated the wreck.
