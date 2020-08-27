A man from El Dorado Springs was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in Cedar County on Monday, Aug. 17.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Wyatt S. Brown, 35, was westbound on Mo. 32, east of Route A, in a 2009 Freightliner M2 trash truck at around 10:35 a.m.
The wreck occurred when Brown ran off the roadway and overturned, the report stated.
Brown received minor injuries in the wreck and was transported by emergency medical services to Cedar County Memorial Hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
The Freightliner received extensive damage and was towed by Mike’s Crane and Wrecker, the report stated.
Trooper A.M. Jeffreys investigated the wreck.
