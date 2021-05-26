A man from El Dorado Springs faces two felony charges in Cedar County Circuit Court after allegedly shooting a vehicle earlier this year.
According to online court documents, James Robert Willmore, 41, is charged with Class B felony discharging/shooting firearm at or from motor vehicle/shooting at a person, motor vehicle or building/habitable structure — persistent offender, and class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
The probable cause statement says on Thursday, Feb. 25, El Dorado Springs Police Department officers responded to the area of West Marshall Street concerning a weapon discharge within city limits.
Upon securing the incident location, an ESPD officer made contact with the victim, who said Willmore had arrived at her residence prior to the incident and threw a “tantrum,” the statement says.
The victim left her residence, and later came back to find Willmore had not left and was standing in the driveway, per the statement.
As the victim, who was in her vehicle, drove away from her residence, she heard “four or five gunshots” and the windshield on her vehicle “busted,” the statement says.
The statement says three bullet holes went through the victim’s windshield. Additionally, the victim’s hat, which was lying on the vehicle’s dashboard, “had a bullet hole going through the rear of the hat and an exit hole on the top.”
According to previous coverage, Willmore was also hit with similar felony charges in a separate incident after allegedly shooting toward a vehicle in El Dorado Springs on Tuesday, April 6.
Willmore is due in court at 10 a.m. Monday, June 21.
