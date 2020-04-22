A man from El Dorado Springs has been charged with parental kidnapping, a class E felony, in Cedar County Circuit Court, after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and speeding away with his child on Dec. 19, 2019.
According to the probable cause statement, law enforcement responded to South Vernon Street in El Dorado Springs for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, a woman stated Darrel E. Bartkoski of El Dorado Springs — who is her ex-boyfriend and baby’s father, according to the statement — had assaulted her.
The statement said the victim and Bartkoski had spent the afternoon together to figure out where their relationship was. Bartkoski called the victim a “whore” and the victim told him to leave her house. Bartkoski then allegedly told the victim the only way he was leaving was with their child, while holding the child in his arms as he tried to leave through the front door.
Bartkoski left the home through the victim’s garage door to his vehicle. The victim stood in front of the vehicle’s driver door, and Bartkoski opened the driver’s door, hitting her and causing her to fall to the ground, according to the statement.
The statement said Bartkoski was “hitting the gas pedal and brake pedal one after the other trying to get (the victim) off his truck.” Bartkoski hit a tree and pushed the victim off of his vehicle. He then put the vehicle into reverse and backed out onto the street, leaving the scene with the child in his arms.
Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither said the charges filed against Bartkoski were formally presented to the court after his office verified there was no divorce, prior custody litigation or a parenting plan in place.
Gaither also confirmed the absence of any such parental proceedings are largely why his office opted to charge Bartkoski with the specific felony.
Speaking to the sensitive nature of the case and its involving a juvenile, Gaither was firm in his office’s stance on the matter.
“We always are serious about cases involving children,” Gaither said. “Regardless of physical or custodial aspects of any case, this office gives high priority to anything involving children.”
Gaither went on to confirm a pre-trial conference date will be set in the near future, after the Missouri Supreme Court’s in-person restrictions are lifted sometime after May 15.
If convicted on the count of class E felony parental kidnapping, Bartkoski faces up to four years in prison, imprisonment in a county jail or an otherwise authorized penal institution or by a fine not to exceed $10,000.
