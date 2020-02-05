At around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, near Jerico Springs, Corporal Mike Bullinger took a report of a stolen Allis Chalmers tractor. The tractor was reported stolen from a farm northwest of Jerico Springs, according to a news release on the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.
At around 8:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Sgt. Clay Jeffries was conducting a follow up investigation when he found the stolen tractor at a residence on Route B west of Jerico Springs, the release said.
Cody Boultinghouse of El Dorado Springs ran from the scene, but was found in the brush a short time later and arrested by Sgt. Jeffries and Sheriff James McCrary. Deputy Robert Graves also responded to assist.
Boultinghouse has been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing.
He is currently being held in Cedar County jail on a no-bond warrant.
As with any case, it should be remembered a charge is merely an accusation and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
