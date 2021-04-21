A man from El Dorado Springs has been hit with a felony drug trafficking charge.
According to online court records, Chadd Ellison, born 1998, is charged with second-degree drug trafficking, class B felony, in Cedar County Circuit Court.
According to the probable cause statement, El Dorado Springs Police Department Officers assisted the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department in serving a search warrant at Chadd’s apartment on South Ohio Street in El Dorado Springs on Tuesday, March 9.
Upon searching the residence, officers and deputies located several paraphernalia items, including syringes, small baggies containing white residue, one baggie with white crystal residue, 14 smoking devices, bongs and more.
Field tests on many of the items containing residue came back with positive results for methamphetamine.
Ellison’s criminal history shows convictions of controlled substance and paraphernalia.
If convicted, Ellison faces a a term of five to 15 years in prison.
(1) comment
First of all it wasn't his apartment and second he has not been charged at this time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.