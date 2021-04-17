A man from El Dorado Springs has been hit with felony charges after allegedly terrorizing a woman with a knife and machete.
Steven A. Horning, born 1983, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, class B felony, and first-degree harassment, class E felony, as well as unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting, class E felony, in Cedar County Circuit Court.
According to the probable cause statement, a Cedar County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call in El Dorado Springs on Sunday, March 28, in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon.
Upon arrival, the office made contact with the victim, who said she and her family had been harassed by Horning non-stop, including verbal threats, as well as threats via email and text messaging.
On the morning of Sunday, March 28, Horning had allegedly put a knife to the victim’s throat in her bedroom and threatened her life, the statement says.
Later that evening, Horning returned to the victim’s home, jumped out of his car and then approached the victim while holding a machete in one hand and a baseball bat in the other hand, according to the statement.
“He began cursing her and saying he was going to kill her and cut her head off,” the statement says.
After the victim called 911 to report the incident, Horning then put the machete to her throat, grabbed her phone from her and slammed it to the ground, but then left when the victim told him law enforcement was on the way, the statement says.
A warrant was issued for Horning’s arrest. Horning posted the $10,000 bond himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.