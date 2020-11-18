A man from El Dorado Springs has been charged with child molestation after allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl.
According to online court documents, Mauricio Gonzalez, 43, is charged with second-degree child molestation — child less than 12 years old — in Cedar County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 8, Gonzalez engaged in sexual contact with a 10-year-old female, who is the daughter of Gonzalez’ fiance.
The sexual contact occurred in the three-car garage located to the east of Gonzalez and his fiance’s residence. Gonzalez placed his hand into the pants of the victim and felt or rubbed her genitalia with his fingers, according to the statement.
When Gonzalez removed his hand from the victim’s pants, he licked his finger and said, “It taste good,” the statement said.
Additionally, a separate incident occurred earlier this month when the victim was awakened by Gonzalez touching her genitalia area, the statement said.
According to online court records, Gonzalez’s warrant has been served. If convicted, Gonzalez five to 15 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.