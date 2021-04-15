A man from El Dorado Springs has been charged with a felony after allegedly shooting at a vehicle in El Dorado Springs on Tuesday, April 6.
According to online court records, James Robert Willmore, born 1979, is charged with discharge or shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle/shooting at a person, motor vehicle or building — persistent offender, class B felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony, in Cedar County Circuit Court.
According to the probable cause statement, an El Dorado Springs police officer reported to dispatch stating there was a shooting involving a silver car and a silver car with a black convertible roof at the intersection of High and Joe Davis Street in El Dorado Springs at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6.
While responding, EDSP Police Chief Jarrod Shiereck located a silver Chrysler convertible allegedly driven by Willmore, driving southbound on the 800 block off of South Jackson Street, the statement says.
Schiereck initiated a traffic stop and ordered Willmore to exit the vehicle. After Willmore was put into handcuffs, Schiereck located a nine-millimeter pistol and a high capacity magazine in the Chrysler, sitting in plain view. Marijuana was also found in the center console, the statement says.
Additionally, an EDSP officer who responded to the incident’s location found four nine-millimeter casings, along with one live nine-millimeter round.
“Broken glass was observed in the roadway on High Street in the 300 block of West Joe Davis Street,” the statement says.
One witness at the scene told an ESPD officer that he heard gunshots while in his yard near the incident. The witness observed a silver Pontiac speed past him, and then saw a man get out of a silver Chrysler car with a pistol, according to the statement.
The witness told the officer he saw the man fire a couple of more rounds up Joe Davis Street at the Pontiac, the statement says.
The witness said the Chrysler “went into the ditch, hitting a fire hydrant … The man then got in the Chrysler and took off northbound on High Street, turned around and went south on High Street.”
Another witness at the scene said he was in his kitchen when he heard gunshots and observed a man shooting a handgun down Joe Davis Street.
According to the statement and the ESPD press release, no injuries have been reported from the shooting.
Willmore also has felony convictions for second-degree domestic assault, class C felony, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, class D felony and two convictions of possession of a controlled substance, class C felony.
According to online court records, Willmore’s warrant has been served. Willmore’s case management conference is scheduled on Wednesday, April 14, and he is in custody at the Cedar County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.