An investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of Brandon Parker, 23, of El Dorado Springs, according to a CCSO Facebook post.
Parker has been charged with first-degree burglary, class B felony, two counts of felony stealing and three counts of tampering and trespassing. These charges are related to burglary and stealing, including the theft of two ATVs in the El Dorado Springs area.
Parker is being held in the Cedar County jail on a no bond warrant.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
