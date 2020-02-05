As plans for the Grain Belt Express materialize and move forward through Missouri’s legislative bodies, El Dorado Springs could potentially see as much as $200,000 in wind-generated energy annually for the next two decades — potentially realizing more than $4,000,000 in savings, which could be passed on to its electrical customers in the form of cheaper, green energy.
When asked how this would benefit locals billed by the city-owned electrical service, Rogers responded frankly.
“We do a good job sourcing energy purchased at fair prices,” Rogers said. “This is something our entire community could benefit from and we want the support of our legislators on this.”
El Dorado Springs mayor Cory Gayman echoed Rogers’ assertations on the matter.
“This could be a game-changer for us in El Dorado Springs,” the city’s mayor, Cory Gayman, said. “This is greener energy being made available with potential savings which could allow us as a city to direct money towards some improvements we need to make while passing on better rates to our electric customers at the same time.”
Gayman also pointed out energy deals like this typically go through one way or another.
“Usually these things do get approval, even if they have to be reworked,” Gayman said. “My mentality is ‘it can happen here or it could happen somewhere else.’ If we miss out on this, somewhere else will approve it and we would potentially never benefit from it at all.”
Oppositely, state representative Warren Love said his take on the matter is not as cut and dry.
“From my office’s understanding, only a very small portion of the energy being carried by this proposed plan actually goes to Missouri,” Love said. “Originally, none of this was supposed to be consumed here. Even after redrafting parts of this effort, almost all of this electricity is destined for more eastern states, like Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, I believe.”
Love also acknowledged the terms of the deal itself are cause for much of his apprehension.
“If there was a larger percentage of this [electricity] available to these districts in Missouri, I might have a different take on it,” Love said. “But, It just doesn’t seem like a situation where we need to be making eminent domain decisions on such a small share of something when almost all of it is for the benefit of other states. We’re not getting nearly as much out of it as they are, and unless something changes considerably, I don’t think I can get behind it and when you start establishing precedents and making exceptions for situations — like the use of eminent domain benefitting privately-held utilities — it can lead to real problems down the road.”
Senator Sandy Crawford’s office was contacted as part of this article’s investigatory efforts, but did not return a statement on the issue by time of press.
In summation, Rogers said El Dorado is just one of many smaller cities which could benefit from a portion of the proposed transmission line’s construction and the land in question regarding eminent domain is incredibly small — approximately nine acres in the northern part of the state looks to be utilized by the electrical transmission line and Rogers said the proposed deal also offers 110% purchase price premiums for land needed to the complete the Missouri-portion of the effort.
Otherwise, the infrastructure would require access easements and Rogers said will not impact the usability of land it is proposed to cross.
The Grain Belt Express’ approval and proposed path was previously filibustered at the end of last year’s session, and will likely be voted on in the near future, possibly in the coming weeks’ sessions.
Additional information regarding El Dorado Springs’ stance on the issue can be obtained by contacting El Dorado Springs City Hall at (417) 876-2521.
Additional information related to the proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line can be found by visiting www.grainbeltexpressline.com.
