Cedar County Library District Board of Trustees is pleased and excited to announce a New Building Project for the Cedar County Library Didstrict’s El Dorado Springs Branch. The plan is to build a new 7,500 square-foot brick library facility just north of the current facility on South Main Street. It has been a goal of the CCLD to build a new public library facility in El Dorado Springs as it did in Stockton. With the cooperation and support of the city of El Dorado Springs and a very generous community, we can move forward with this goal.
The cost of this project is estimated to be in the $950,000-range and this cost will be covered by a combination of current funds, donations and grants. Current funds earmarked for this new building project are approximately $400,000 and we hope to raise a minimum of $450,000 from donations and grants. Our goal is to initiate our fundraising campaign now and begin the project in 2021.
The present library facility is approaching 70 years old and was originally designed as a professional clinic housing both medical and dental practices. In 1998, the building was bought by John D. Smith and donated to the El Dorado Springs for the sole purpose of housing the Cedar County Library in El Dorado Springs.
The El Dorado Springs Friends of the Library raised money and the CCLD contributed $25,000 to renovate the building, creating the current library facility in El Dorado Springs.
In the past few years, the roof of this building has begun leaking, and although the City of El Dorado Springs has worked to repair these leaks, due to the roof’s design it continues to leak with no clear, practical, long-term remedy. Considering the costs, age of the structure and the limitations of this city-owned building, the CCLD board of trustees has chosen to pursue cost and consideration of a new, state-of-the-art facility which will serve this community and its patrons into the future.
The city of El Dorado Springs, as well as the owner of land just north of the current library, hav agreed to transfer ownership of the real estate where the current library is located and the land that adjoining the new property to the CCLD once funds are raised to build the new library facility. An architect also has been secured to begin the project.
There have been very generous benefactors in the past who have donated funds to the CCLD earmarked for a future El Dorado Springs library building project so there is seed money to begin this project. Dr. Robert L. Magee most recently donated $50,000 to this worthy project.
A new library facility in El Dorado Springs will be a significant asset to the citizens of El Dorado Springs and Cedar County, as well as to neighboring communities whose citizens utilize the library facility. The Cedar County Library — El Dorado Springs Branch can become a hub for local businesses, schools and individuals seeking information and knowledge resources.
All donations are completely tax-deductible and help make your community stronger. Please watch for more information and opportunities to become involved.
