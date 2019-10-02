The U.S. Fire Service will honor one firefighter, who died in the line of duty, from Missouri during the 38th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial service Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
The upcoming service honors the 92 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018 and 27 firefighters who died in previous years who will be remembered at the official national service at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Firefighter Russell H. Hayes, 62, El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department, died Oct. 4, 2018, from injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident with a pumper truck en route to conduct an annual pump inspection in Stockton.
Hayes’ name will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on the Academy grounds. The national tribute is sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Fire Administration.
More than 5,000 people, including families, friends, members of congress, administration officials and firefighters are expected to attend on Sunday. Firefighter honor guards and pipe and drum units from across the country will participate in this national remembrance.
For a complete list of fallen firefighters being honored and a widget to display their information on your website, along with additional memorial weekend related videos, photos, media and broadcast information, go to www.firehero.org.
