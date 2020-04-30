Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department has been lacking in donations and funds this year and the El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department brothers wanted to help out their fellow firefighters in some way. They organized a benefit auction to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at the old Shopko building in El Dorado Springs. Not only will be there be plenty of auction items, but the drawing for the Ruger rifle, donated by Bear Arms, will be held that day. Hamburgers and hot dogs also will be served.
The event originally was scheduled for March 28, then pushed back to May 9, due to the COVID-19 event. The firefighters thought May 9, may even be a little too soon after everyone comes off the stay at home order, so they pushed it back one more time.
Auction donations still are being accepted. They can be dropped off in El Dorado or picked up by calling Chief Bob Floyd at (417) 876-1739. So far, some items of interest which have been donated are a pellet smoker, snowblower, weed edger, a dinette set, a metal cut-out sign, an American flag wall hanging, a lamp made from an old fire extinguisher and much more.
Watch for more details in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
