The El Dorado Springs Fraternal Order of Eagles 4279 recently contacted Cedar County Memorial Hospital to see how the local civic organization could be of some support or assistance during the COVID-19 situation. After much discussion, it was decided the hospital could best benefit from a Glidescope to aid in airway management of patients requiring intervention to help them breathe better.
This scope will not only benefit patients with coronavirus symptoms but also others suffering from a wide range of breathing problems.
“We’d be glad to help,” was the response from the local Eagles organization when CCMH explained potential needs. CCMH received a $2,000 check last week — which was accepted at a proper social distance — when local Eagles secretary Ted Cain presented CCMH marketing director Jeanne Hoagland the donation at the Eagles lodge facility in El Dorado Springs.
