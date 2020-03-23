On Monday, February 10, 11 El Dorado Springs High School DECA members traveled to Missouri Southern State University in Joplin for the District 10 Career Development Conference. This was the first competition experience for the majority of the EHS DECA members.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the group that attended and happy to announce that five students qualified to compete at the State Career Development Conference at Crown Center in Kansas City on March 22-24, 2020,” advisor Kristal Swopes said.
The results were as follows: Taylor Bruce and Abby Hogan, second place in Financial Literacy
Project; Brayden Housh, first place in Retail Merchandising; Megan Stoll, second place in Restaurant and Food Service Management; Libby Toliver, third place in Sports and Entertainment Marketing; and Hannah Carpenter, fourth in Principles of Marketing.
Qualifying for State CDC were the team of Bruce and Hogan, Housh, Stoll, and Carpenter.
Also competing were Kayla Penn and Haylee Smith in Community Giving Project, Madison
Hendrick in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism and Innovation Plan, Trevyn Garringer and
Gaven Morgan in Sports and Entertainment Team Decision Making.
