The El Dorado Springs city council met on Monday, April 12, with a reorganization of the council, a presentation over the city’s audit and the discussion of municipal ordinance revisions regarding all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles on the agenda.
Mayor Nathan Murrell and councilmen Nick Bland, Cory Gayman, Jimmy Luster and Brett Entrikin were present.
The council first moved to present the Tuesday, April 6, election results.
Entrikin, the incumbent runner in the election, retained his council seat by pulling in 140 votes over Allen Hicks’ 74 and Alex Wuerz’ 17.
The next stop on the council’s agenda was to reorganize the council, with the first hand at reorganization being the mayoral position.
Luster nominated Murrell for the position of El Dorado Springs mayor; following this nomination, Entrikin nominated Gayman for the position of mayor.
Bland seconded Luster’s motion to nominate Murrell as mayor, while Murrell and Gayman abstained.
When the motion to nominate Murrell as mayor was put up to a vote, Luster and Bland voted in favor, Entrikin opposed and Gayman and Murrell abstained, leading the motion to fail.
The issue then moved into discussion.
“The reason I nominated Cory is — I think the big decision last year is mainly the pool ordeal,” Entrikin said. “I think we’re probably all in agreement that was probably one of the worst decisions we made as a council was to close that.”
Last year, the council voted to close down the El Dorado Springs city pool due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gayman — who was mayor at the time — made a case to the council in a later meeting to reverse their decision and open the pool so that kids would have a safe place to go during the summer, as well as believing the distanced layout of a pool, with the presence of UV light and chlorine, created a realistically safe environment regarding COVID-19.
The council, at the time, mostly disagreed with Gayman due to the pool manager’s original recommendation to not reopen the pool, citing staffing issues and concerns, as well as health and safety concerns.
Later, during the Monday, June 15, 2020, council meeting after Gayman asked the council to reconsider their decision to close the pool, the council reorganized, with Luster, Bland and Murrell voting to approve Murrell as mayor — a move that saw Gayman change from mayor to councilman — while Entrikin was absent at the time.
During this week’s meeting, Entrikin told the council that his decision to nominate Gayman was nothing against Murrell’s performance as mayor, but added that he believed Gayman did “a great job” as mayor and would be the best choice regarding the business side of matters.
“I tend to disagree with that,” Luster responded. “I think Murrell has done a fantastic job this year as mayor. He has displayed very good leadership qualities, and that’s why I think he’s the most qualified for that particular position.”
Gayman then said he chose to abstain from a vote because the process of the council nominating the mayoral position is “possibly inappropriate.”
“I feel like as part of the council, there’s a disconnect between us council members and our citizens,” Gayman said. “I would prefer that some sort of process be put in place that the citizens are allowed to choose this position for who’s representing them.”
Gayman said the position of mayor is clerical and ceremonial, but the position is perceived by the public as the leader of the city. Because of this, he would abstain from voting until there is a different process.
Luster disagreed with Gayman and said the process is established by ordinance. City manager Bruce Rogers also said the process was put in place in 1984, but the process is also spelled out in state statute.
“It wouldn’t be anything the citizens could really change unless they change the entire form of government and go back to what’s commonly known as a strong mayor form,” Rogers said, “which is a system where councilmen are elected from districts, wards, a certain geographical portion of the city elects the councilmen from their area and also elect a mayor at large.”
Following this, Luster nominated Murrell as mayor again. Bland seconded the motion.
More discussion followed, with Entrikin saying he believed Murrell has done a great job as mayor, but he had a problem with how the mayoral reorganization happened in June of 2020.
“I wasn’t here at the meeting to have a say,” Entrikin said. “I was sick that week, so I wish I had a say this time. Looking back, again, I really think the pool issue was the number one reason for why [Gayman] was voted out as mayor.”
Luster said the pool issue was not the only reason he nominated Murrell for mayor in 2020 — there were other issues, he added.
After this, Gayman nominated Murrell as mayor. Luster seconded the motion, and the motion was approved unanimously.
Bland nominated Gayman for mayor pro-tem. The motion was approved.
ALSO ON THE AGENDA
During Monday’s meeting, the council also heard a presentation over an independent audit.
According to the KPM representative, the city received an unmodified opinion over the audit, which is the highest opinion that can be received.
Additionally, El Dorado Springs Police Chief Jarrod Schiereck spoke with the council over municipal ordinance revisions regarding all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles on roadways. The council also discussed golf carts in the mix.
After discussing the topic at length, the topic was not up for a vote during the meeting.
After open session, the council adjourned and moved into executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.