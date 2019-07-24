Just 17 minutes were required to complete the agenda of the Monday, July 22, El Dorado Springs City Council meeting, after being postponed seven days.
With the city getting back to normal following last week’s El Dorado Springs Picnic, the ongoing debate of what to do with dilapidated properties was put on hold. Glenda Baker, who often comments on the issue in public forum, only said the celebration was a “great picnic.”
The council opened discussion of a proposed annexation. George Methven made a brief presentation, asking for his home at 401 S. First St. to be added to the city so he can tie in to city sewer services. No action was taken by the council, as interested parties legally have 14 days—through Monday, Aug. 5—to comment on the proposal. The council will make a final decision on the annexation at its next meeting.
An ordinance raising water rates, passed at the last meeting, was read a second time and re-affirmed by a 4-0 vote. Mayor Brad True, Jimmy Luster, Nick Bland and Nathan Murrell all voted in favor with mayor pro tem Cory Gayman absent.
The council also approved a resolution renewing the city’s membership with the Kaysinger Basin Regional Planning Commission, of which True is a board member. The motion passed 3-0-1 with True abstaining.
City manager Bruce Rogers was not at the meeting as his father was ill.
True did not have anything official to say in the mayor’s report, but he did note only three of the 10 members of the picnic planning committee, including himself, helped out with the daytime activities on Thursday-Friday, July 18-19.
The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.