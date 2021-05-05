El Do council eyes pool opening, discusses golf carts

While some in El Dorado Springs may think twice about the city’s water due to its distinguished sulfuric smell, the city is more focused on its chlorination project due to a couple of recent bad water tests.
During the El Dorado Springs city council’s regular meeting on Monday, May 3, city manager Bruce Rogers provided updates over what the bad water tests mean.
Early in 2020, chlorine was added at each city well location and was distributed throughout El Do’s entire water system.
The temporary chlorination and flushing water mains help optimize water quality by improving overall drinking water quality, removing and reducing biofilm and non-hazardous bacteria from the water distribution system pipes, removing sediments and other material that has accumulated in pipes and more.
After the city’s chlorination project ceased at the end of October in 2020, the Department of Natural Resources monitored the city’s water samples and tests during a six-month window of time for a “trigger event,” which means having a bad water test, followed by another bad test on the same location, Rogers previously said during a November, 2020, meeting.
“We’ve had a couple of tests that have been bad,” Rogers told the council during Monday, May 3’s meeting.
Rogers said that due to the city’s old local pressure systems, one theory about the bad tests is the pressure-reducing bolts might be “so old” that they were allowing some groundwater and contamination back into the system.
The old systems’ pressure-reducing bolts are not in use anymore, but they are still in place in the ground, Rogers said.
“So we took out and did away with those, and we did the chlorination of the water supply coming in,” Rogers said. “We cleaned and painted all the tile.”
The city has gone almost seven months without a bad test, which means the city has still succeeded the DNR’s six-month monitoring window. The city’s engineer will prepare documentation for the city to be formally released from their bilateral compliance agreement with the DNR, Rogers said.
CITY POOL SECURES MANGERS
Last year, El Dorado Springs’ city pool was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted several concerned citizens, as well as the city’s pool manager at the time, to speak to the council over different opinions on the pool’s closure.
This year, however, it appears the heat of that conversation will not happen.
Rogers announced to the council that the city has found three people to rotate as managers for the city pool this year.
The new managers who have expressed interest in this role are taking a “tag-team approach,” Rogers said.
“On the terms we’re working on now, there will be at least one of them there to be manager of the pool,” Rogers added. “I’ve been receiving applications for lifeguards, as well, so I think everything’s moving smoothly there.”
Rogers said the pool’s opening day hasn’t been finalized yet, but it should open “pretty closely” after the El Dorado Springs R-II school district is out of session for the summer.
TO DRIVE OR NOT TO DRIVE?
Most golf cart drivers cruise through El Dorado Springs to reach Gene Pray Memorial Golf Course, carrying golf clubs in tow — but some golf cart drivers are simply driving through city streets to make trips to the grocery store, not carrying a golf club in sight.
It’s a matter the El Do council is hoping to tackle with an upcoming ordinance revision, which Rogers presented to the council at the beginning of Monday’s meeting.
According to the proposal, citizens driving carts on El Do city streets must have a valid Missouri state driver’s license, operate carts only during daylight hours and 30 minutes before daylight and 30 minutes after sunset and use hand signals for turning and breaking signals unless equipped with proper equipment.
Additionally, drivers can only use their golf carts to drive from their residence to the golf course and back to their residence from the golf course.
The proposal of the revised ordinance reflects two paragraphs of state statute, while also calling for the addition of safety measurements — with one requirement being the utilization of a rear-view mirror on golf carts.
“Most golf carts don’t come equipped with rear-view mirrors,” councilman Cory Gayman said. “Are we expecting them to put one on if they’re going to be using [golf carts] for transportation?”
Rogers said rear-view mirrors will indeed be required for city street transportation, according to the revised ordinance proposal.
Rogers said this addition will be made as public as possible for cart drivers to take notice.
Councilman Jimmy Luster asked if this ordinance would prevent cart drivers from operating on sidewalks.
In response, El Dorado Springs Police Chief Jarrod Shiereck chimed in to say the city’s current ordinance prohibits golf carts from being operated on city sidewalks.
“If I’m not mistaken, the new proposed ordinance also still has no operating a motor vehicle and no parking a motor vehicle on a sidewalk,” Schiereck added.
After this, Luster asked Schiereck why this issue was being addressed and what the magnitude of the problem was with golf carts being used on city streets.
“We generally have the same folks going back and forth from their residence,” Schiereck said. “The one thing we have had a problem with is seeing people go to the grocery store on golf carts and then operating them on the sidewalk, as well … It’s not a gigantic problem, but it has presented itself as a problem.”
Additionally, Schiereck detailed the safety concerns in regard to the possibility of automobile collisions — especially because golf carts are not fitted with safety equipment by default.
“I think that the tone of those messages and what we’re doing here is for safety,” Gayman said. “It’s for their best interest.”
The revised ordinance was not put up to a vote during Monday’s meeting but will be presented in a later session.
El Do mayor Nathan Murrell and councilmen Brett Entrikin, Luster and Gayman were present at Monday’s meeting. Nick Bland was absent.
