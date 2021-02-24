El Do council discusses new business

The El Dorado Springs city council met in El Dorado Springs City Hall on Monday, Feb. 22, with mayor Nathan Murrell and councilmen Brett Entrikin, Jimmy Luster, Nick Bland and Cory Gayman present.
City manager Bruce Rogers told the board the city conducted the sale of city lots, with five potential bidders; the total package was sold to one bidder.
“We did really well,” Rogers said. “I was pleased with the outcome. [The bidder] has plans to build at least three houses.”
During Rogers’ city manager report, he spoke on the city’s ongoing water quality test after the ongoing chlorination project, which previously saw chlorine added at each well location and distributed throughout the entire water system.
According to previous CCR coverage, the temporary chlorination and flushing water mains were said to help optimize water quality by improving overall drinking water quality, removing and reducing biofilm and non-hazardous bacteria from the water distribution system pipes, removing sediments and other material that has accumulated in pipes and more.
The Department of Natural Resources has continued to monitor the water samples and tests. The four regular tests performed each month from November to January have passed, Rogers said, and there have been two good tests in February.
“So we’ll have February to go, and then two more months,” Rogers said. “It looks like we’re on the right track there.”
Rogers also told the council that the city’s taxi now requires passengers to wear masks due to an order by the federal government. Federal funds are involved with the taxi, so the city’s taxi now has stickers on the car and face masks at deck for passengers.
Rogers said as far as he was aware, contract tracing for cases of COVID-19 for the duration of the pandemic thus far have not been linked to the taxi and the driver has done a good job thus far at sanitizing the vehicle.
Additionally, Rogers told the council that trash pick-up times have changed in some areas of the city — although the city notably does not have control over the times when city trash is collected.
After Rogers presented drafts of possible changes to city statues — most of which were focused on small modifications to fees in existing ordinances — the council moved down on the agenda to Murrell’s mayor report.
“I just want to say that the city did a good job plowing snow and trying to keep the streets clear,” Murrell said.
With no further items to discuss or vote on, the council voted to adjourn.
