The El Dorado Springs City Council met in regular session Monday, Sept. 16, at City Hall.
Present were mayor pro-tem Cory Gayman and council members Jim Luster, Nick Bland and Nathan Murrell. Personnel present were city manager Bruce Rogers; city clerk Kandi Baldwin, police chief Jarrod Schiereck, fire chief Bob Floyd, fire captain J.R. Stroer, street superintendent Brian Koger, building and grounds director Riley Julian and utility director Tom Cain.
Resident Glenda Baker commented the new sidewalks look nice and are positive to the community. However, other sidewalks need to be cleaned to be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, where all public facilities are to accommodate everyone.
Resident Alan Hicks stated he rides motorcycles and has a concern of people of blowing grass into the roadway. Hicks would like to see a city ordinance making it illegal, as grass makes the road slippery and dangerous when driven on by a motorcycle. Hicks has witnessed city workers also blowing grass in the roadway. Gayman asked Rogers to make sure city employees do not do so anymore.
Rogers had given copies of the proposed budget to the council of all the department heads’ requests. Rogers recommended a 1.5% cost of living increase, explaining the health insurance increased 20% and worker’s compensation rates are slowly decreasing. After a three-year rolling average worker’s compensation comes down, this is dependent on no new injuries on the job. Lagers rates are also down 2% on payroll.
Budget requests were reviewed by Schiereck for the police, animal control and emergency management budgets; Floyd for the fire department; Koger for the taxi and street departments; Julian for the recreation, park, pool, golf and cemetery departments; and Cain for the electric, water, wastewater and water projects departments.
Gayman asked, “Where do we go from here?” Rogers said he will get the budget balanced and operating budget complete, then will make a proposal to the council of his recommendations.
During the city manager report, Rogers received a letter from a rural fire member who saved $1,000 on his insurance premium due to being a rural fire member. The insurance company questioned Chief Floyd about the department’s ability to supply water to rural fires. Floyd explained the department’s capabilities. The insurance indicated the rural fire member would receive a $1,000 reduction to their annual homeowners’ premium as a result.
Gayman asked if there were any applications to fill the council seat vacated by former mayor Brad True. Rogers said there were two. Gayman replied they needed to start talking to some of the applicants.
Gayman mentioned he had been contacted by someone at the Chamber of Commerce about an ongoing dispute in the city park. Gayman recommended anyone noticing anything in the park needing attention to contact the police department. Luster also mentioned he had received a call with a complaint. Rogers said it is difficult to have police at the park at all times and mentioned Shawn Abel had complained some young individuals were taking over the park and someone had defecated under a picnic table. Rogers contacted Julian and it was taken care of. Rogers also mentioned Officer Brumfield checks the door every night he is on duty and if he sees anyone in the park after hours, he will stop and have a conversation with them.
Luster was concerned about the inability to get applications for police department openings, adding it is very difficult to do business and dangerous for officers and citizens. Luster suggested council needs to look into officers’ salaries. Murrell said maybe they might need to relax the policy requiring police officers to live within five miles of the police department. Gayman asked Rogers to get some figures of surrounding towns on what their officers are paid. Luster thought officers should live in the community they serve.
The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
