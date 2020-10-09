As an update to the previous El Dorado Springs city council’s approval for American flags to be put up on the poles along U.S. 54, it appears more patriotism is set to go after the council met in regular session on Monday, Oct. 4, with mayor Nathan Murrell and council members Brent Entrikin, Nick Bland, Jimmy Luster and Cory Gayman present.
At the beginning of the meeting, during public forum, El Do resident Glenda Baker submitted a written statement to the council, which said community clean-up is still a need for El Do.
“There are ordinances (or) codes dealing with many of these issues,” Baker wrote. “I feel there is lax or little enforcement of some of these.”
Baker wrote that new ordinances are needed, such as a 24-hour limit for trash cans, as well as bulky trash pick-up needing to happen more than twice a year and how it should be advertised better; additionally, she wrote a question over what the city’s 1-5-10 year plans are for El Dorado Springs, and then listed examples of goals, such as having the prettiest historic Main Street or being an American with Disabilities Act accessible community.
After Baker, Jackson Tough, executive director of the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Congress, took the public forum’s floor, speaking on the American flag project.
“The idea, of course, is that we have 1.2 miles along U.S. 54,” Tough said. “It takes an average of about 3 minutes if you drive that straight through and hit the lights right, so the folks aren’t here very long — so we’re really excited about this project.”
Tough estimated there are 48 utility poles along U.S. 54. Although they had initially discussed putting flags on every other pole, he said it would create a larger effect to put 3x5 flags on all 48 poles.
Tough also asked if the city would replace the flags annually due to yearly weathering and wear and tear.
Additionally, Tough noted they will try to buy the flags locally in El Dorado Springs.
Murrell asked city manager Bruce Rogers if the money for replacing the flags annually would come out of the city’s general fund, and Rogers said the general fund would be the most logical place.
After further discussion, Entrikin made a motion for the city to replace the flags along U.S. 54 annually. Gayman seconded the motion, and the motion was approved unanimously.
The council unanimously approved a bill ordinance adopting a comprehensive budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 for the city.
Rogers then delved into his city manager report to the council, giving an update on the city’s chlorination project.
According to previous CCR coverage, chlorine has been added at each well location and has been distributed throughout the entire water system. The temporary chlorination and flushing water mains is said to help optimize water quality by improving overall drinking water quality, removing and reducing biofilm and non-hazardous bacteria from the water distribution system pipes, removing sediments and other material that has accumulated in pipes and more.
“We met with the engineer today, and the chlorination of the city’s water system has progressed, and we’ve had kind of an uptick in some of the chlorine readings,” Rogers said.
The pre-chlorine reading is one that they want to see get elevated, which shows disinfection is taking place, he said.
“We think, looking at the numbers, we can probably go another three weeks to four weeks, and that point we can tell (the Missouri Department of Natural Resources) we’re ready to stop the chlorination process and go back to the system the way it works,” Rogers said.
