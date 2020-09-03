The El Dorado Springs city council met in regular session on Monday, Aug. 30, with bill and ordinance approvals on the agenda.
With mayor Nathan Murrell and council members Brent Entrikin, Jimmy Luster and Cory Gayman present, the council unanimously voted to approve a resolution appointing Jill Price as a member of El Dorado Springs’ municipal cemetery advisory board; city manager Bruce Rogers said Price’s term would run up to 2023.
The council then voted unanimously to approve an ordinance fixing the 2020 city tax levy. Tax rates for 2020 per $100 are $0.6156 for general municipal purposes, with a project tax revenue of $199,273; $0.1481 for band municipal purposes, with a projected tax revenue of $47,929; $0.1000 for recreation municipal purposes, with a projected tax revenue of $34,040; and $.02278 for park municipal purposes, with a projected revenue of $73,732; totaling a tax rate of $1.0915 per $100, with projected tax revenue at $354,974.
The council also discussed an ordinance adding a section to the city’s code: the ordinance amends a provision which sees a state court automation surcharge of $7 in all cases in which court costs are taxed. The surcharge will be collected by the Municipal Division and transmitted monthly to the Missouri Director of Revenue to the credit of the Missouri Statewide Automation Fund.
In section two of the ordinance, it will also be effective upon the “Go Live” date of the ShowMe Courts Computer System by the Municipal Division of the Circuit Court of Cedar County.
“The state court’s administrator office — in an effort to modernize and streamline the court system — is incrementing a ShowMe Court Court System,” Rogers said, describing this as a new computer system which is meant to integrate all municipal divisions with circuits and streamline the process.
Rogers said in order to pay for this, Missouri legislators amended section 488.3012 RSMo to add the surcharge of $7.
“All divisions throughout the state are being compelled to do this to help, and that money goes to the state,” Rogers said.
The new court system equipment will cost around $15,000, and the city will have to bear the weight of these costs, he said.
“What happens if we don’t approve it?” Luster asked.
Rogers said there could potentially be trouble if the council does not approve the ordinance because it is mandated by Missouri.
“The way the law is, it says we don’t have any option,” Rogers noted.
Murrell and Gayman asked further questions. Ultimately, on the first reading of the ordinance, Murrell, Gayman and Entrikin voted to approve the ordinance; Luster voted to oppose.
On the second reading of the ordinance — which was presented on the agenda — Luster, Murrell, Gayman and Luster voted to approve the ordinance, with good-hearted chuckles from the council following Luster’s approval.
