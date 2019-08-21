As expected, the El Dorado Springs City Council approved annexing a property on First Street as well as a change order in the current sidewalk rebuilding project during its meeting, Monday, Aug. 19, at city hall.
Ordinance 1919, annexing the George Methven property at 402 S. First into the city, received unanimous approval with mayor Brad True and councilmen Jimmy Luster, Nick Bland, Nathan Murrell and Cory Gayman all voting in favor. With the exception of Bland, who was absent, the council told Methven at the last meeting two weeks ago their intent to vote for the ordinance after no public objection occurred in the mandatory 14-day comment period.
Andrew Eckhart of Anderson Engineering addressed the council to request a change order on the sidewalk project, adding 25 days to the end of the contract resulting in a completion date of Saturday, Nov. 5. Eckhart said the company needed the extra time as rain throughout the spring and summer slowed down progress on the work. The council voted 4-1 to approve the change order, with Luster dissenting.
City attorney Bryan Breckenridge discussed the city’s options for ordinances following last year’s passage of Amendment 2 allowing medical marijuana in Missouri. He said cities are allowed to pass ordinances which permit marijuana vendors to be closer to schools, daycare providers and churches than the 1,000-foot limit the amendment calls for. The distance, incidentally, is door-to-door walking distance, not “as the crow flies,” as other laws regard measurement. Breckenridge also said cities cannot impose sales tax on marijuana, but the amendment added a 4% state tax.
Luster, a former police chief, took a hard line on the subject.
“I for one hope we can make it as strict as is legally possible,” Luster said. “I have very definite feelings on it. I feel that it’s nothing but a legalized criminal enterprise that will ultimately destroy our state and nation. I realize we have to follow the rules, but also I think we should be as strict as we can possibly be.”
In public forum, Kevin Humphrey reported on reckless drivers near his property. He said vehicles were running off a corner and onto his property causing damage. City manager Bruce Rogers said a dangerous curves sign was already in the area but some other deterrent such as rumble strips might be needed to slow down traffic.
Tate Thoreson complained about a neighbor on Ohio Street who was not keeping his property in accordance with city code.
Rogers reported his plans to print an updated code book of ordinances for the city, which was last done in 1987. He said a company from Tallahassee, Florida called Muni Code reviews a city’s existing code and has a legal team check for inconsistencies and suggests possible updates of ordinances. Besides printing a hard copy, Muni Code also posts the new code book on the city’s website. Rogers did not have a firm quote but believed the job would cost about $15,000 with annual updates in the $200-300 range.
Rogers said the city’s surplus property auction Saturday, Aug. 10, netted about $55,000, with $29,000 of the total came as a bidding war broke out for a backhoe. Luster complimented city employee John Koger for his efforts as the auctioneer.
Rogers said he received the city assessed valuation from the Cedar County clerk’s office. The value of $35,093,000 is a slight increase from last year. Rogers scheduled the city’s public tax hearing for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at city hall.
