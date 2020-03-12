The El Dorado Springs class of 1963 will have a 75th birthday celebration from 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Friday, April 24, in the Sac Osage Electric Coop community room. The facility is located on US-54, just south of the intersection of US-54 and Mo. 32.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a sharable snack and the event offers friendly nostalgic visiting. Birthday cake and drinks will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.