The El Dorado Springs city council met in a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 19, with a swift agenda on their hands as mayor Nathan Murrell and council members Brent Entrikin, Nick Bland, Jimmy Luster and Cory Gayman were present.
During the meeting’s public forum, an El Dorado Springs woman — who said she lives on the south side of town — asked the council to consider putting a four-way stop on Hospital Road and Park Street.
Speaking on appointing the city’s treasurer, city manager Bruce Rogers said Peggy Snodgrass had recently been appointed to the role but had resigned from those duties.
“We kind of have limited choices,” Rogers said. “With the advent of the Show Me court system, the Missouri Courts administrator’s office is trying to make sure that they don’t have any overlapping duties really between the court and the city.”
Rogers said Sheryl A. Edwards is the best choice for treasurer out of the remaining employees. After Rogers further explained her current duties and how it suits her to be city treasurer, the council voted to unanimously approve to appoint Edwards as treasurer.
Next on the agenda, the council voted to approve an ordinance changing the zoning classification or district of certain land located in the city, under the authority granted by the zoning ordinance of the city.
The council then moved onto Rogers’ city manager report. Rogers mentioned that El Dorado Springs Fire Chief Bob Floyd implemented a burn ban last week.
“We have gotten a little bit of rain and precipitation,” Rogers said. “I talked with Bob, and he still wants to keep the burn ban in effect for a few more days and see what happens.”
Rogers said Floyd noted a lot of grass is dead and has not been taking up water; with wind considered in the equation, there could still be potential for grass fires.
Rogers said the city will advise citizens of when the burn ban is removed.
The city manager then went on to update the council on the city’s temporary water quality preventive maintenance program.
“We’ve continued to have good numbers for another week,” Rogers said. “I talked with the engineer today. We’re looking at probably at the end of the month, we will cease chlorination.”
He noted the city should run out of chlorine at that time. Numbers have been good, so the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will monitor what happens in the six-month window following the chlorination’s cease.
“Hopefully, we’ll make it through that time period and not have any further tests,” Rogers said.
Additionally, Rogers said the city submitted its second application to Cedar County for CARES Act money.
Rogers said Floyd requested 16 sets of turn-out gear, an extractor and a drying cabinet. The city also requested plexiglass.
“That all totaled $46,667.31, and that application was approved by the county, so we’re approved by them to go ahead and complete that,” Rogers said.
After Rogers’ report, the council adjourned and met in executive session to discuss personnel and real estate matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.