The El Dorado Springs city council met in a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 2, with mayor Nathan Murell, council members Brett Entrikin, Nick Bland, Jimmy Luster and Cory Gayman present.
During the public forum, Glenda Baker told the council there had been a ribbon cutting and dedication at the Wayside Inn Museum Annex in El Do on Sunday, Nov. 1.
“It was really nice,” Baker said. “I hope you could all get up there and see it.”
Up next in the public forum, Jackson Tough — executive director of the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce — provided a few updates over chamber happenings.
Tough noted the halloween event at the city’s park had been a success, and the Christmas parade lighting celebration is set at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.
The theme of the parade is “Angels among us: celebrating our healthcare heroes,” Tough said.
During city manager Bruce Rogers’ report to the council, he said the city’s chlorination of drinking water was stopped recently.
The Department of Natural Resources will continue to monitor the water samples and tests, Rogers said.
“We need to go without what they call a ‘triggering event’ — which would be a bad test, followed by another bad test on the same location,” Rogers said. “As long as we can avoid that for the six month period, then we’ll be out from any kind of watch or be on the list where they’re going to monitor us on a close basis.”
If there are continued problems, this could lead to a possibility of permanent chlorination, Rogers said.
Gayman asked how Rogers felt about the status of the chlorination based on the tests, and Rogers said the city is receiving good numbers on all tests.
Gayman asked if the council would like to participate in the Christmas parade again this year; the councilmen agreed and said it would be a good time.
With no further business to discuss, the council adjourned and moved into executive session to discuss personnel and real estate matters.
